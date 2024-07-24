Q2 2024 Valmet Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Pekka Rouhiainen - Valmet Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Valmet's second-quarter 2024 result publication and webcast. My name is Pekka Rouhiainen and I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Valmet and with me today are Valmet's President and CEO, Pasi Laine; and CFO, Katri Hokkanen.



Pasi Laine - Valmet Oyj - Chairman of the Executive Team, President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Pekka. Welcome. So our headline is that orders received remained at previous year's level and amounted close to EUR1.3 billion and comparable EBITA decreased to EUR141 million in second quarter.



So the content is like normal. So first, quarter two in brief, then some words about development of segments and business lines, then one slide about our strategic path forward, then Katri will come to talk more about financial development. And then, I'll join again here,