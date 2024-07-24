Q2 2024 Oatly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Oatly second-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Kearney from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Brian Kearney - Oatly Group AB(publ)-Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. On today's call are our Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Christophe Flatin; our Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Ordonez; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marie-Jose David.



Before we begin, please review the disclaimer on slide 3. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, business strategy, market growth, and anticipated cost savings.



These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and