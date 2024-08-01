CNX Resources Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $500M, GAAP EPS at $0.35, Free Cash Flow Soars to $120M

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) released its 8-K filing on July 25, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $500 million, up by 15% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $480 million.
  • Net Income: $50 million, showing a significant improvement from the previous quarter's net loss of $10 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.35, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.30, indicating strong profitability.
  • Free Cash Flow: $120 million, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.
  • Production Volumes: Total sales volumes of 134.0 Bcfe, slightly down from 140.4 Bcfe in the previous quarter.
  • Hedging Gains: Realized gain of $110 million on commodity derivative instruments, up from $55 million in Q1 2024.
  • Market Capitalization: $3.5 billion, reflecting investor confidence and market strength.
Article's Main Image

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segments include Shale and Coalbed Methane, with the Shale segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance and Challenges

In Q2 2024, CNX Resources Corp (CNX, Financial) reported a total sales volume of 134.0 Bcfe, a slight decrease from 140.4 Bcfe in Q1 2024. The average daily production also saw a decline to 1,472.5 MMcfe from 1,542.4 MMcfe in the previous quarter. This reduction in production volumes could pose challenges for the company, potentially impacting its revenue and profitability.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, CNX Resources Corp (CNX, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. The company reported a realized gain of $110 million on commodity derivative instruments, up from $55 million in Q1 2024. However, the unrealized loss on these instruments was $96 million, compared to a $47 million loss in the previous quarter.

1816431072490188800.png

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023
Realized Gain $110 million $55 million $43 million $102 million $79 million
Unrealized (Loss) Gain ($96 million) ($47 million) $533 million ($54 million) $463 million
Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $14 million $8 million $576 million $48 million $542 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

CNX Resources Corp (CNX, Financial) continues to maintain a strong balance sheet. The company’s net debt and adjusted EBITDAX metrics are crucial for evaluating its financial health and operational efficiency. The free cash flow (FCF) is another important metric, indicating the company's ability to generate cash after accounting for capital expenditures.

Hedging Strategy

CNX Resources Corp (CNX, Financial) has a robust hedging strategy in place to mitigate the risks associated with price volatility in the natural gas market. The company has hedged significant volumes at favorable prices, which is expected to provide a cushion against market fluctuations.

Analysis and Conclusion

Overall, CNX Resources Corp (CNX, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in the face of production challenges. The company's strategic hedging and financial management have enabled it to achieve notable gains, despite the volatility in the natural gas market. Investors should closely monitor the company's production volumes and hedging positions in the coming quarters to gauge its future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CNX Resources Corp for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.