Masco Corp (MAS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.17 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $2.09 Billion Falls Short

Net Sales Decrease by 2%, EPS Slightly Below Analyst Estimates

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Decreased 2% year-over-year to $2,091 million, falling short of the estimated $2,103.40 million.
  • Operating Profit: Decreased 1% to $397 million, with an operating margin increase of 10 basis points to 19.0%.
  • Gross Margin: Increased 130 basis points to 37.5% from 36.2% in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (GAAP): $1.17 per share, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.19 per share.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 2.0 million shares for $143 million, contributing to shareholder value.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $1,398 million in liquidity, including availability under the revolving credit facility.
  • Dividend Declaration: Quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on August 19, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Masco Corp (MAS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter 2024 financial results. Masco Corp, a leading manufacturer of home improvement and building products, reported a mixed performance with a slight decline in net sales and earnings per share (EPS) that closely matched analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Masco Corp (MAS, Financial) manufactures a variety of home improvement and building products. The company's $5-billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing fixtures and components. The $3-billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands, but it also sells builder hardware and lighting products.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Masco Corp reported net sales of $2,091 million, a 2% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. This decline was slightly below the analyst estimate of $2,103.40 million. The company's operating profit also saw a slight decrease of 1%, amounting to $397 million. Despite these challenges, Masco Corp managed to increase its operating profit margin by 10 basis points to 19.0%.

1816436367090151424.png

Financial Achievements

Masco Corp's gross margin improved by 130 basis points to 37.5%, reflecting the company's focus on operational efficiencies. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew by 1% to $1.20, slightly above the analyst estimate of $1.17. This performance is crucial for Masco Corp as it indicates resilience in a challenging market environment.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Masco Corp's income statement:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $2,091 million $2,127 million
Gross Profit $785 million $769 million
Operating Profit $397 million $403 million
Net Income $272 million $278 million
EPS (Diluted) $1.17 $1.16

Analysis and Commentary

Masco Corp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite a slight decline in sales. The improvement in gross margin and operating profit margin underscores the effectiveness of its cost management strategies. However, the decrease in net sales, particularly in the Decorative Architectural Products segment, which saw a 7% decline, indicates ongoing market challenges.

"During the first half of this year, we continued to deliver solid results and shareholder value, despite a challenging environment, through the strength of our operating performance," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman.

Looking ahead, Masco Corp expects its 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.20, slightly adjusted from the previous expectation of $4.00 to $4.25. This forecast reflects the company's cautious optimism amid ongoing market headwinds.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Masco Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.