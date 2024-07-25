Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.16 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $583 Million

Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Acquisition Announcement

Summary
  • Revenue: $583 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $550.71 million.
  • Net Income: $204 million, up from $181 million in the previous quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.10 (diluted), reflecting a significant increase from $2.73 in the prior quarter.
  • Servicing Segment: Recorded pretax income of $354 million, with a servicing portfolio ending the quarter at $1,206 billion.
  • Originations Segment: Earned pretax income of $38 million, with funded volume increasing 32% quarter-over-quarter to $3.8 billion.
  • Acquisition Announcement: Plans to acquire Flagstar’s mortgage operations, adding approximately $356 billion in UPB and 1.3 million customers.
  • Total Assets: Increased to $15.783 billion from $14.775 billion in the previous quarter.
On July 25, 2024, Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading home loan servicer, reported robust financial results and announced a significant acquisition.

Company Overview

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer that offers a variety of servicing and lending products. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Corporate. The Servicing segment, which generates the maximum revenue, performs operational activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Mr. Cooper Group Inc reported income before income tax expense of $277 million and net income of $204 million for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the company reported pretax operating income of $219 million. The reported earnings per share (EPS) was $3.16, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.41. The company also reported total revenues of $583 million, exceeding the estimated revenue of $550.71 million.

Segment Performance

The Servicing segment recorded pretax income of $354 million, including other mark-to-market adjustments of $68 million. The servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $1,206 billion, with a pretax operating income of $288 million, excluding other mark-to-market adjustments. The Originations segment earned pretax income and pretax operating income of $38 million. The company funded 15,080 loans in the second quarter, totaling approximately $3.8 billion UPB, with funded volume increasing 32% quarter-over-quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Total Revenues $583 million $564 million
Total Expenses $300 million $317 million
Net Income $204 million $181 million
Earnings Per Share (Basic) $3.16 $2.80
Cash and Cash Equivalents $642 million $578 million
Total Assets $15,783 million $14,775 million

Strategic Acquisition

Mr. Cooper Group Inc announced the acquisition of Flagstar’s mortgage operations, which includes acquiring MSRs, advances, subservicing contracts, and a third-party origination platform. This acquisition will be funded through available cash and drawdowns of existing MSR lines. Upon closing, Mr. Cooper expects to welcome 1.3 million customers and add approximately $356 billion in UPB. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “We have the operational capacity to onboard Flagstar’s customers with a smooth and positive experience, which will be our top priority. We also look forward to welcoming Flagstar team members to the Mr. Cooper family. We have long respected Flagstar as a mortgage servicer, and we feel very closely aligned with their cultural values.”

Conclusion

Mr. Cooper Group Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, coupled with the strategic acquisition of Flagstar’s mortgage operations, positions the company for continued growth and expansion in the home loan servicing industry. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and effectively manage its segments highlights its robust operational capabilities and strategic foresight.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mr. Cooper Group Inc for further details.

