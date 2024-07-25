Lear Corp (LEA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.02 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $6.0 Billion

Record Revenue and Improved Margins in E-Systems

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.0 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $6.036 billion.
  • Net Income: $173 million, up from $169 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.02, an increase from $2.84 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $170 million, up from $159 million in the same period last year.
  • Core Operating Earnings: $302 million, consistent with the previous year's second quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $60 million worth of shares, with a remaining authorization of approximately $1.4 billion.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $950 million at the end of the quarter, contributing to total liquidity of $3.0 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Lear Corp (LEA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Lear Corp, a global leader in automotive seating and electrical systems, reported a record quarterly revenue of $6.0 billion, a modest increase from the $5.999 billion reported in the same quarter last year. Despite this growth, the company fell short of analyst estimates, which projected revenue of $6.036 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.28.

Company Overview

Lear Corp designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. The company’s seating components include frames, mechanisms, covers, seat heating and cooling, foam, and headrests. Its electrical systems encompass wiring harnesses, terminals, connectors, battery management systems, domain controllers, telematics control units, and cybersecurity solutions. Lear's largest customer is GM, and its primary market is North America, which accounted for 44% of its 2022 revenue.

Performance and Challenges

Lear Corp reported net income of $173 million and adjusted net income of $206 million for Q2 2024, compared to $169 million and $198 million, respectively, in Q2 2023. The company’s core operating earnings remained flat at $302 million. Earnings per share were $3.02, with adjusted EPS at $3.60, up 8% from $3.33 in the previous year. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges such as lower production on key platforms and the impact of foreign exchange rates.

1816436498837434368.png

Financial Achievements

Lear Corp’s financial achievements include an eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin improvement in its E-Systems segment. The company also completed the acquisition of WIP Industrial Automation, enhancing its automation and AI capabilities. Additionally, Lear introduced new products such as ComfortFlex by Lear™ modular designs and the ComfortMax Seat by Lear™ technology, which are expected to drive future growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from Lear Corp’s financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $6,012.4 million $5,999.2 million
Net Income $173.1 million $168.7 million
Earnings Per Share $3.02 $2.84
Adjusted Earnings Per Share $3.60 $3.33
Free Cash Flow $170.4 million $158.5 million

Analysis

Lear Corp’s performance in Q2 2024 highlights its resilience and ability to achieve record revenue despite industry challenges. The company’s focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions positions it well for future growth. However, the shortfall in meeting analyst estimates indicates potential areas for improvement, particularly in managing production and foreign exchange impacts.

Overall, Lear Corp’s financial health remains robust, with significant liquidity and ongoing investments in new technologies and products. The company’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence further strengthens its competitive position in the automotive industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lear Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.