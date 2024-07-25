West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.31 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $17.2 Million

Net Income Declines Amid Rising Expenses

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $17.2 million, compared to $16.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • Deposits: Increased by $115.9 million, or 3.8%, in Q2 2024, with brokered deposits decreasing by $26.1 million.
  • Loans: Increased by $18.6 million, or 2.5% annualized, primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Increased to 67.14% in Q2 2024 from 62.04% in Q1 2024, primarily due to higher noninterest expenses.
  • Net Interest Margin: Slightly decreased to 1.86% in Q2 2024 from 1.88% in Q1 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on August 21, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, West Bancorp Inc (WTBA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. West Bancorp Inc is a United States-based company that offers a full range of deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as online banking, mobile banking, and treasury management services.

1816437047213322240.png

Performance Overview

West Bancorp Inc (WTBA, Financial) reported a net income of $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for Q2 2024. This is a decline from the $5.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, reported in Q1 2024, and the $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, reported in Q2 2023. The reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.32.

Revenue for the quarter was $17.2 million, significantly below the analyst estimate of $19.29 million. The company’s performance was impacted by increased noninterest expenses and a slight decline in net interest margin.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in net income, West Bancorp Inc (WTBA, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. Loans increased by $18.6 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans. Deposits also saw a significant increase of $115.9 million, or 3.8%, during the quarter.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our credit quality remains pristine as a result of our disciplined loan growth and credit risk management practices. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remains negligible at 0.01%.”

However, the company faced challenges with rising noninterest expenses, which contributed to an increase in the efficiency ratio to 67.14% in Q2 2024 from 62.04% in Q1 2024. The increase in expenses was primarily due to costs associated with the company’s newly constructed headquarters and annual officer compensation increases.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (in thousands) $5,192 $5,809 $5,906
EPS (Diluted) $0.31 $0.35 $0.35
Net Interest Margin 1.86% 1.88% 2.02%
Efficiency Ratio 67.14% 62.04% 62.83%
Return on Average Equity 9.50% 10.63% 11.03%

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $17.2 million, compared to $16.8 million in Q1 2024. Total interest income increased to $47.6 million from $44.6 million in the previous quarter. However, total interest expense also rose to $30.3 million from $27.8 million in Q1 2024, impacting the net interest margin.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total assets stood at $3.97 billion, with total deposits at $3.18 billion. The tangible common equity ratio remained stable at 5.65%. Borrowed funds decreased to $525.5 million from $639.7 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to a reduction in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.

Analysis and Conclusion

West Bancorp Inc (WTBA, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong credit quality and disciplined loan growth. However, rising noninterest expenses and a slight decline in net interest margin pose challenges. The company's strategic investments in new buildings are expected to drive future growth, but the immediate impact on expenses needs to be managed carefully.

For a more detailed analysis, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from West Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.