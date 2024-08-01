Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer at Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on July 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of Accenture PLC.

Accenture PLC is a global professional services company, providing a range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. The company combines unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.

Over the past year, Ellyn Shook has sold a total of 20,250 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Accenture PLC were trading at $329.82 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $205.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.10, which is above both the industry median of 26.51 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01, based on a GF Value of $325.16. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.