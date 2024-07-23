Q1 2025 Bajaj Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to Bajaj Finance Limited Q1 FY25 earnings call hosted by Morgan Stanley. This event is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.



Please note that this call and your questions will be recorded and may in certain circumstances be distributed to clients and or made publicly available. By participating in this event, your consent to such recording, distribution, and publication. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Subramanian Iyer from Morgan Stanley. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Subramanian Iyer - Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Thank you, Elliot. Hello, everyone, this is Subramanian Iyer from Morgan Stanley. Thank you very much for joining us for the Bajaj Finance Q1 FY25 earnings call. To discuss the