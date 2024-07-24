Q2 2024 Great Ajax Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Great Ajax second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Emma Bowling. Please go ahead.



Emma Bowling - Great Ajax Corp.



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank you for joining us today for Great Ajax's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, CEO, and President of Rithm Capital and CEO of Great Ajax, and Mary Doyle, Principal Financial Officer of Great Ajax. Throughout the call, we are going to reference the earnings supplement that was posted this morning to the Great Ajax website, www.greatajax.com.



If you've not already done so, I'd encourage you to download the presentation. I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking statements. These statements, by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. I encourage you to review