First Merchants Corp (FRME) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.68 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $128.6 Million

Net Income Declines Amid Higher Provision Expenses

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $39.5 million, a decrease from $60.4 million in Q2 2023 and $47.5 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.68, below analyst estimates of $0.78 and down from $1.02 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $128.6 million in net interest income, a 1.2% increase from the previous quarter but a 6.7% decrease year-over-year.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans grew by $191.2 million, or 6.1% annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $374.4 million, or 3.0% year-over-year.
  • Deposit Decline: Total deposits decreased by $315.5 million, or 8.5% annualized on a linked quarter basis.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 3.16%, up from 3.10% in the previous quarter.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Achieved 53.84%, better than the company's key performance indicator of less than 55%.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, First Merchants Corp (FRME, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. First Merchants Corp, through its subsidiaries, provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment which is community banking.

1816451182705668096.png

Performance Overview

First Merchants Corp (FRME, Financial) reported net income available to common stockholders of $39.5 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from $60.4 million in Q2 2023 and $47.5 million in Q1 2024. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.68, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.78. The company's revenue for the quarter was not explicitly stated in the filing, but the net interest income totaled $128.6 million, a slight increase from the previous quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Net Income (millions) $39.5 $60.4 $47.5
Diluted EPS $0.68 $1.02 $0.80
Net Interest Margin 3.16% 3.39% 3.10%
Total Loans (billions) $12.7 $12.3 $12.5
Total Deposits (billions) $14.6 $14.6 $14.9

Financial Achievements and Challenges

First Merchants Corp (FRME, Financial) demonstrated a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.02%. The net interest margin improved to 3.16% from 3.10% in the previous quarter, driven by higher yields on earning assets and lower yields on interest-bearing liabilities. However, the company faced challenges with an elevated provision expense of $24.5 million due to higher-than-normal net charge-offs, which significantly impacted the quarterly performance.

"We are pleased that net interest margin improved by 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2024 and that net interest income increased by $1.5 million over the same period. Non-interest income and non-interest expense also compared favorably helping the company produce an efficiency ratio better than our stated key performance indicator of less than 55 percent," stated Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $128.6 million, a 1.2% increase from the previous quarter but a 6.7% decrease from Q2 2023. Noninterest income totaled $31.3 million, up 17.6% from Q1 2024, driven by higher gains on the sales of loans, private wealth fees, and an increase in CRA investment valuations. Noninterest expenses decreased to $91.4 million, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and lower FDIC assessments.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total assets stood at $18.3 billion, with total loans amounting to $12.7 billion. Total deposits were $14.6 billion, reflecting a decline of $315.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The loan-to-deposit ratio ended at 87.0%. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) was $189.5 million, or 1.50% of total loans, with net charge-offs for the quarter totaling $39.6 million.

Analysis and Conclusion

First Merchants Corp (FRME, Financial) faced a challenging quarter with a notable decline in net income and earnings per share, primarily due to elevated provision expenses. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong capital position and improved its net interest margin. The decline in deposits and the increase in net charge-offs are areas of concern that may require strategic adjustments moving forward. Investors will be keenly observing how the company navigates these challenges in the upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Merchants Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.