West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.51 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $702.1 Million Falls Short

Revenue and EPS Fall Short Amid Customer Destocking

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $702.1 million, fell short of estimates of $729.35 million, and declined 6.9% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.51, below the analyst estimate of $1.71, and down from $2.06 in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $111.3 million, representing 16% of net sales, compared to $155.1 million or 21% of net sales in the prior-year period.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 32.8%, a decrease from 38.7% in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $92.4 million for the first six months of 2024, a decrease of 38.3% from the same period last year.
  • Full-Year 2024 Guidance: Updated net sales guidance to a range of $2.870 billion to $2.900 billion, down from the previous range of $3.000 billion to $3.025 billion.
  • Full-Year 2024 EPS Guidance: Adjusted-diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $6.35 to $6.65, revised down from the prior range of $7.63 to $7.88.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, based in Pennsylvania, U.S., is a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West sells elastomer-based packaging components, non-glass containment solutions, and auto-injectors for injectable drugs. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (about 80% of total revenue) and contract-manufactured products (about 20% of total revenue). It generates approximately 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

Performance Overview

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) reported net sales of $702.1 million for Q2 2024, a decline of 6.9% compared to the same period last year. Organic net sales decreased by 5.9%. The reported diluted EPS was $1.51, down from $2.06 in Q2 2023, while the adjusted diluted EPS was $1.52, compared to $2.11 in the prior year. These figures fell short of analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share of $1.71 and revenue of $729.35 million.

1816451227177873408.png

Segment Performance

The Proprietary Products segment saw a net sales decline of 9.4% to $559.7 million, with organic net sales dropping by 8.4%. High-value products, including self-injection devices and NovaPure® products, represented more than 70% of segment sales. However, the Generics market unit experienced a double-digit organic net sales decline due to lower volumes in FluroTec® and Westar® products.

Conversely, the Contract-Manufactured Products segment reported a net sales increase of 4.9% to $142.4 million, with organic net sales growing by 5.4%. This growth was driven by increased sales of components associated with injection-related devices.

Financial Highlights

For the first six months of 2024, operating cash flow was $283.2 million, a decrease of 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Capital expenditures rose by 21.1% to $190.8 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $92.4 million, a decrease of 38.3%. The company repurchased 1,239,015 shares for $454.1 million at an average share price of $366.53 under its share repurchase program.

Updated Full-Year Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) has updated its full-year 2024 net sales guidance to a range of $2.870 billion to $2.900 billion, down from the previous range of $3.000 billion to $3.025 billion. The company also revised its full-year 2024 adjusted-diluted EPS guidance to a range of $6.35 to $6.65, compared to the prior range of $7.63 to $7.88.

"The second quarter continued to be impacted by an elevated level of customer destocking," said Eric M. Green, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of the Board. "While the results were below our expectations, we were encouraged to see our second-quarter revenues increase sequentially. Our outlook anticipates that revenues in the second half of the year will be stronger than the first half."

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $702.1 million $753.8 million
Gross Profit $230.0 million $291.4 million
Operating Profit $126.2 million $182.5 million
Net Income $111.3 million $155.1 million
Diluted EPS $1.51 $2.06

Analysis

The decline in net sales and EPS highlights the challenges West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) faces, particularly with customer destocking. Despite these setbacks, the company remains optimistic about the second half of the year, expecting stronger revenues based on its confirmed order book and ongoing customer conversations. The updated guidance reflects a more cautious outlook, but the company continues to see growth opportunities in the markets it serves.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for further details.

