Integer Holdings Corp Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.88, Revenue at $436 Million

Strong Performance and Raised Full-Year Profit Outlook

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $436 million, up by 9% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $437.02 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: Increased by $7 million to $31 million, a 30% rise compared to the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.88 per share, up by $0.17 per share from the previous year.
  • GAAP Operating Income: Increased by $14 million to $55 million, a 33% improvement year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $91 million, up by 19% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Total Debt: Increased by $159 million to $1.119 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Pulse Technologies.
  • Sales Growth by Segment: Cardio & Vascular up 11%, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation up 9%, Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical up 4%.
On July 25, 2024, Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Performance Overview

Integer Holdings Corp reported a 9% increase in sales, reaching $436 million, with organic growth of 5%. This performance is significant as it demonstrates the company's ability to grow despite market challenges. GAAP net income rose by 30% to $31 million, while non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 17% to $45 million. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.88, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.85, and non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $1.30.

Financial Achievements

Integer Holdings Corp's financial achievements are noteworthy. GAAP operating income increased by 33% to $55 million, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income rose by 20% to $72 million. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a 19% increase, reaching $91 million. These metrics are crucial for the company as they reflect its operational efficiency and profitability in the competitive Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Sales $436 million $400 million 9%
GAAP Net Income $31 million $24 million 30%
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.88 $0.71 24%
Adjusted EBITDA $91 million $76 million 19%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

From the end of 2023, total debt increased by $159 million to $1.119 billion, primarily to finance the acquisition of Pulse Technologies. This resulted in a leverage ratio of 3.2 times adjusted EBITDA as of June 28, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $34.1 million, up from $23.7 million at the end of 2023.

Product Line Performance

Cardio & Vascular sales increased by 11%, driven by new product ramps in electrophysiology and structural heart, and the InNeuroCo and Pulse acquisitions. Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation sales rose by 9%, supported by strong growth in emerging neuromodulation customers with PMA (pre-market approval) products. Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical sales grew by 4%, driven by growth in Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics. However, Electrochem sales decreased, returning to a normalized run-rate after previously higher sales from the supply chain recovery.

Outlook and Analysis

Integer Holdings Corp has raised its full-year 2024 profit outlook, expecting above-market sales growth of 9% to 11% and adjusted operating income growth of 14% to 21%. This optimistic outlook is a testament to the company's successful execution of its strategy. As Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and CEO, stated,

“Integer delivered another strong quarter with 9% sales growth and a 20% increase in adjusted operating income versus a year ago. We continue to expect 2024 above-market sales growth of 9% to 11% and we are raising our full year adjusted operating income growth outlook to 14% to 21%.”

In conclusion, Integer Holdings Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the company's strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. These results are crucial for value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members looking for reliable investment opportunities in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Integer Holdings Corp for further details.

