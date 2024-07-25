Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.26 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $88.5 Million

Strong Performance with Low Leverage and Significant Cash Position

10 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Income Before Taxes: $31.0 million for Q2 2024.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.26 for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.16.
  • Revenue: $88.5 million in interest income for Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates of $86.80 million.
  • Distributable Earnings: $40.4 million, or $0.31 per share, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Total Assets: $5.05 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.51 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total Liabilities: $3.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.20 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $1.02 billion as of December 31, 2023.
On July 25, 2024, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust specializing in commercial real estate finance. The company focuses on originating senior first mortgage loans, owning and operating commercial real estate, and investing in investment-grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

Performance Overview

Ladder Capital Corp reported GAAP income before taxes of $31.0 million for Q2 2024, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26. This performance surpassed analyst estimates, which projected an EPS of $0.16. The company also reported distributable earnings of $40.4 million, or $0.31 per share, indicating a robust operational performance.

Financial Achievements

One of the notable achievements for Ladder Capital Corp this quarter was the successful execution of its seventh unsecured corporate bond issuance. This move was positively received by all three rating agencies, bringing the company closer to an investment-grade credit rating. This achievement is crucial for a REIT like Ladder Capital Corp as it enhances the company's ability to secure favorable financing terms and capitalize on investment opportunities.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Interest Income $34.3 million $37.1 million
Other Income $42.4 million $31.9 million
Total Costs and Expenses $40.6 million $44.9 million
Net Income $32.1 million $16.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Ladder Capital Corp reported total assets of $5.05 billion, a slight decrease from $5.51 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.20 billion, up from $1.02 billion. This strong cash position provides the company with the flexibility to pursue new investment opportunities and manage its liabilities effectively.

Commentary and Analysis

“We are pleased with Ladder’s second quarter results, as we generated strong returns with low leverage and a large cash position. We were also pleased with the execution of our seventh unsecured corporate bond issuance and the resulting positive actions received from all three rating agencies, moving Ladder one step closer to an investment grade credit rating. With our balance sheet further strengthened, we are well-positioned to capitalize on investment opportunities as they arise.” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

Ladder Capital Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report demonstrates the company's strong financial performance and strategic achievements. By exceeding analyst estimates and securing favorable ratings for its bond issuance, Ladder Capital Corp has positioned itself well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how the company leverages its strengthened balance sheet and cash position in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ladder Capital Corp for further details.

