Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.62 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $51.0 Million

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, up from $16.8 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $51.0 million, a decrease of 6.1% year-over-year, reflecting continued pressure on deposit costs.
  • Loans and Leases: Increased by $105.8 million, or 1.6% from the previous quarter, driven by growth in commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans.
  • Deposits: Total deposits rose by $90.0 million, or 1.4% from the previous quarter, with increases in commercial and consumer deposits.
  • Noninterest Income: $21.0 million, up 5.8% year-over-year, with notable increases in mortgage banking activities and investment advisory fees.
  • Noninterest Expense: $48.7 million, a decrease of 2.2% year-over-year, reflecting benefits from expense management strategies.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.84%, down from 3.14% in the same quarter last year, impacted by excess liquidity and higher deposit costs.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Univest Financial Corp (UVSP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. Univest Financial Corp is engaged in domestic banking services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. The bank operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Banking segment.

Performance Overview

Univest Financial Corp reported net income of $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This marks an increase from the $16.8 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, reported for the same period in 2023. The reported earnings per share surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.51.

1816461307893936128.png

Key Financial Achievements

Univest Financial Corp's financial achievements for Q2 2024 include:

  • Gross loans and leases increased by $105.8 million, or 1.6%, from March 31, 2024, and by $117.6 million, or 1.8%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits grew by $90.0 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2024, and by $119.5 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $51.0 million, a decrease of 6.1% from Q2 2023, reflecting continued pressure on the cost of deposits.
  • Noninterest income increased by 5.8% to $21.0 million, driven by gains in mortgage banking activities and investment advisory fees.

Income Statement Highlights

Univest Financial Corp's income statement for Q2 2024 reveals:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $18.1 million $16.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.62 $0.57
Net Interest Income $51.0 million $54.3 million
Noninterest Income $21.0 million $19.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Univest Financial Corp reported total assets of $7.86 billion, up from $7.60 billion a year earlier. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $190.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was 1.28% of loans and leases held for investment, consistent with the previous year.

Asset Quality and Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets decreased to $36.6 million from $40.0 million at March 31, 2024. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $809 thousand for Q2 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses was $707 thousand, down from $1.4 million in Q1 2024.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on August 21, 2024. During Q2 2024, the company repurchased 190,808 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.93 per share.

Conclusion

Univest Financial Corp's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates its resilience and ability to navigate economic challenges. The company's strong earnings, loan growth, and improved asset quality position it well for future growth. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.