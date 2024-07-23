Half Year 2024 Wereldhave NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthijs Storm - Wereldhave Belgium NV - Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to the Wereldhave first-half 2024 results webcast. Today, I'll talk to you together with our CFO, Dennis de Vreede, to the highlights of the results. As always, you can type your questions in the text box in your screen. Also, during the presentation and towards the end of the presentation, we will deal with the Q&A.



So let's start with the key messages of these results.



If we focus on the operational metrics, I think if we look at the Dutch market, as you know, which has been a tough market for us over the past five, six years. We saw a strong recovery last year, and that is continuing in 2024.



The Dutch retail sales were 4%-plus, that is also above the level of inflation. So we have also seen volume growth for several of our retailers. I think that is also the result of the improved portfolio quality on the one hand through the disposals that we made in the past couple of years. But also, the new full service center concept that we have created.



Footfall 5%