IBM Surges After Q2 Earnings Beat and Raised FY24 Guidance

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

IBM (IBM +3%) is trading higher after a significant EPS beat in Q2, marking its largest upside since 4Q20. Revenue increased modestly by 1.9% year-over-year to $15.77 billion, surpassing expectations. IBM also raised its FY24 free cash flow guidance to above $12 billion and reaffirmed its FY24 constant currency (CC) revenue growth in line with its mid-single-digit model. The company posted strong results in Software and Infrastructure, while Consulting showed some softness.

  • Software growth accelerated by 8.4% CC to $6.7 billion, with gains in both Hybrid Platform & Solutions (+6% CC) and Transaction Processing (+13% CC). Clients are leveraging IBM's AI and hybrid cloud platforms. Red Hat annual bookings grew over 20% in Q2, with OpenShift annual bookings up over 40%.
  • Infrastructure saw a strong performance with CC revenue up 2.7% year-over-year to $3.6 billion. Demand for IBM's hardware platforms, especially IBM Z, remains strong. IBM noted that the z16 cycle continues to outperform previous cycles as clients face increasing workload demands.
  • Consulting revenue was up just 1.8% CC to $5.2 billion but down 0.9% in actual dollars. Clients are pulling back on discretionary projects, prioritizing spending due to higher rates and inflation. However, IBM's generative AI business has reached over $2 billion, with about three-quarters of that in Consulting signings.
  • IBM introduced Watsonx and its generative AI strategy a year ago, infusing AI across its business. In Software, automation products like Apptio and watsonx Orchestrate are leveraging AI. IBM Z in Infrastructure is equipped with real-time AI inferencing capabilities, and in Consulting, IBM experts are helping clients design and implement AI strategies.

After a gap down following its Q1 report in April, IBM bounced back with a strong EPS beat in Q2, despite softness in its Consulting segment. Robust technology spending was evident in IBM's Software segment. Higher rates and inflation are causing some clients to reduce Consulting spend. However, IBM's raised free cash flow guidance and positive outlook on AI spending bode well for other tech names as earnings season progresses.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.