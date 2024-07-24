Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.22 on $148.8M Revenue

Net Earnings Increase Despite Decline in Sales

33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Second Quarter Net Sales: $148.8M, down 6% year-over-year.
  • Second Quarter Net Earnings: $15.6M, up from $14.7M in the same period last year.
  • Second Quarter EPS: $0.22, an increase of 10% from $0.20 in the prior year.
  • First Half Net Sales: $300.3M, a decrease of 6% compared to the first half of 2022.
  • First Half Net Earnings: $31.5M, up from $28.1M in the first half of 2022.
  • First Half EPS: $0.44, an increase of 13% from $0.39 in the previous year.
  • Effective Income Tax Rate: Lowered to 22.3% in the first half of 2023 from 24.3% in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells confectionery products, including well-known brands such as Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots, Junior Mints, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Dubble Bubble, and Razzles. The company primarily generates revenue from the United States, with additional contributions from Canada, Mexico, and other regions.

Performance Overview

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR, Financial) reported a decrease in net sales for both the second quarter and the first half of 2024. Second quarter net sales were $148.8 million, down 6% from $158.8 million in the same period last year. Similarly, first half net sales fell by 6% to $300.3 million from $319.5 million in the first half of 2023. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved an increase in net earnings. Second quarter net earnings rose to $15.6 million from $14.7 million in the previous year, while first half net earnings increased to $31.5 million from $28.1 million.

1816496387316150272.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR, Financial) faced several challenges, including customer resistance to higher prices and inventory adjustments that negatively impacted sales. Additionally, the timing of seasonal sales between the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 affected first half sales. Despite these challenges, the company benefited from higher price realization and improvements in plant manufacturing efficiencies, which contributed to better gross profit margins.

Mrs. Gordon stated, "We continued to face a more challenging market in second quarter and first half 2024 as customers and consumers became more resistant to higher price realization."

Key Financial Metrics

Second Quarter 2024 Second Quarter 2023
Net Product Sales $148,819,000 $158,837,000
Net Earnings $15,640,000 $14,726,000
Net Earnings Per Share $0.22 $0.20
Average Shares Outstanding 71,417,000 72,164,000
First Half 2024 First Half 2023
Net Product Sales $300,283,000 $319,548,000
Net Earnings $31,474,000 $28,127,000
Net Earnings Per Share $0.44 $0.39
Average Shares Outstanding 71,417,000 72,231,000

Analysis and Insights

The increase in net earnings despite lower sales volumes highlights Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR, Financial)'s ability to manage costs and improve operational efficiencies. The company's focus on higher price realization and manufacturing improvements has positively impacted gross profit margins. Additionally, favorable freight and delivery costs, increased investment income, higher leasing revenue, and more favorable foreign exchange rates contributed to the improved net earnings.

However, the company must continue to navigate challenges such as rising input costs, particularly for cocoa and chocolate, which are expected to impact margins in the second half of 2024 and beyond. The company's ability to balance price increases with consumer demand will be crucial in maintaining profitability.

Overall, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a challenging market environment, leveraging operational efficiencies and strategic pricing to achieve higher net earnings. Investors will be keen to monitor how the company addresses ongoing challenges and capitalizes on opportunities in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tootsie Roll Industries Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.