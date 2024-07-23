Half Year 2024 Edenred SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Thanks. Yes, hello, and welcome to the Edenred half-year results call. My name is Sascha, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Today's call is being recorded and for the duration. Your lines will be on listen only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask if you can be done by pressing star one on your telephone. If you require assistance at any point, as you, I'm sure will be connected to an upgrade.



I will now hand you over to back to Matti steel of Edenred to begin today's call. Please go ahead.



Bertrand Dumazy - Edenred SE - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for being with us for the event ahead of H1 2024 results. As you know, Tony, the CFO of the Group and myself, we are very pleased to present you our performance in H1 2024. I propose that we move directly to page 5 of the presentation where you have a summary of our results, and I'm pleased to share with you that it had confirmed the strong momentum of the last five years.



The total revenue has grown by 19%, but