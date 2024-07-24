Q2 2024 Viking Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



VKTX.OQ - Viking Therapeutics Inc

Q2 2024 Viking Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call

Jul 24, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to the Viking Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session to ask a question. At that time, please press star keys followed by one on your touchtone phone. Anyone has difficulty hearing the conference, please press star zero for operator assistance. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, July 24th, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Viking's Manager of Investor Relations, Stephanie Diaz. Please go ahead, Stephanie.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified_2 [2]