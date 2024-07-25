Edison International (EIX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.14 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $4.34 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strategic Investments

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $439 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to $354 million, or $0.92 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Core Earnings: $475 million, or $1.23 per share, up from $388 million, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter of last year.
  • Revenue: $4,336 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $4,097.06 million.
  • Operating Income: $900 million, an increase from $724 million in the same period last year.
  • Interest Expense: Increased to $480 million from $392 million in the prior year, partially offsetting gains.
  • Stock Repurchase Program: Authorized up to $200 million in common stock repurchases, effective July 29, 2024, through December 31, 2025.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed core EPS guidance range of $4.75 to $5.05.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Edison International (EIX, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting second-quarter 2024 results. Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility serving 5 million customers in Southern California, announced a net income of $439 million, or $1.14 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.03 per share. The company also reported revenues of $4,336 million, exceeding the estimated $4,097.06 million.

1816572063817822208.png

Company Overview

Edison International is a major electric utility holding company based in Rosemead, California. It operates through Southern California Edison, which distributes electricity across a 50,000-square-mile area in Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy, another subsidiary, focuses on nonutility energy-related products and services.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Edison International reported a net income of $439 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to $354 million, or $0.92 per share, in the same period last year. Core earnings were $475 million, or $1.23 per share, up from $388 million, or $1.01 per share, in the previous year. The increase in core earnings was primarily driven by higher revenue authorized in Track 4 of SCE’s 2021 General Rate Case, an increase in the authorized rate of return, and recognition of previously unrecognized return on rate base related to wildfire restoration efforts. However, these gains were partially offset by higher interest expenses.

Financial Achievements

Edison International's financial achievements are significant for the regulated utilities industry, which relies heavily on authorized rates of return and regulatory approvals for revenue. The company's reaffirmation of its 2024 core EPS guidance of $4.75 to $5.05 underscores its confidence in sustained financial performance. The ongoing investments in SCE’s grid are crucial for meeting the projected 35% higher load growth over the next decade, ensuring a reliable and resilient electric system.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Operating Revenue $4,336 million $3,964 million $372 million
Net Income $439 million $354 million $85 million
Basic EPS $1.14 $0.92 $0.22
Core EPS $1.23 $1.01 $0.22

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Key metrics from the balance sheet and cash flow statements indicate a robust financial position. The company’s operating income for Q2 2024 was $900 million, up from $724 million in Q2 2023. Despite higher interest expenses, the overall financial health remains strong, supported by strategic investments and regulatory approvals.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"With a strong start to the first half of the year, we are confident in reaffirming our 2024 core EPS guidance of $4.75 to $5.05," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "Based on the progress in SCE’s 2025 General Rate Case, including many partial settlements, we are also confident in getting a strong outcome for customers."

The company’s strategic focus on expanding its electric system to accommodate significant load growth is expected to drive continued rate base growth and financial performance.

Share Repurchase Program

On June 26, 2024, Edison International's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $200 million of its common stock, effective from July 29, 2024, until December 31, 2025. This program aims to offset dilution from common stock issued under the company’s long-term incentive compensation programs.

Conclusion

Edison International's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by higher authorized revenues and strategic investments, positions the company well for future growth. The reaffirmation of its 2024 earnings guidance and the initiation of a share repurchase program further underscore its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Edison International for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.