  • Net Earnings: Achieved $173 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $230 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Revenue: Reported $1.9 billion, slightly below analyst estimates of $1.951 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Generated $410 million, a 16% increase from the first quarter of 2024, but down from $469 million in the same period last year.
  • Share Repurchase: Completed approximately $100 million of share repurchases in the first half of 2024.
  • Timberlands Acquisition: Invested $244 million in strategic timberland acquisitions in Alabama, enhancing the portfolio with 84,300 acres.
On July 25, 2024, Weyerhaeuser Co (WY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Weyerhaeuser, one of the world's largest forest product companies, reported net earnings of $173 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion. This performance aligns with the analyst estimate of $0.24 earnings per share but falls slightly short of the estimated revenue of $1.951 billion.

Company Overview

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY, Financial) operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. However, earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Performance and Challenges

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY, Financial) achieved net earnings of $173 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, and net earnings before special items of $154 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. The company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million, a 16% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. Despite ongoing challenges in the lumber market, the company saw improved Adjusted EBITDA across all business segments compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Financial Achievements

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY, Financial) completed approximately $100 million of share repurchase in the first half of 2024 and announced strategic timberland acquisitions in Alabama totaling $244 million. These acquisitions are expected to generate portfolio-leading cash flow and harvest tons per acre within the company’s Southern Timberlands business.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,796 million $1,939 million $1,997 million
Net Earnings $114 million $173 million $230 million
Net Earnings per Diluted Share $0.16 $0.24 $0.31
Adjusted EBITDA $352 million $410 million $469 million

Segment Performance

In the Timberlands segment, net sales increased to $555 million in Q2 2024 from $521 million in Q1 2024. The Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment saw net sales rise slightly to $109 million from $107 million in Q1 2024. The Wood Products segment experienced a significant increase in net sales to $1,421 million from $1,302 million in Q1 2024.

Commentary

"Our businesses delivered solid operating performance in the second quarter,” said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. “Despite ongoing challenges in the lumber market, Adjusted EBITDA improved across each of our business segments compared to first quarter 2024. In addition, we continue to make meaningful progress toward our multi-year growth targets with the high-quality timberland acquisitions we announced today."

Analysis

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of market challenges, particularly in the lumber sector. The company's strategic acquisitions and share repurchase program indicate a strong commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value. However, the slight miss on revenue compared to analyst estimates suggests there are still hurdles to overcome in the current market environment.

Overall, Weyerhaeuser Co (WY, Financial) remains well-positioned to navigate varying market conditions, supported by its diversified portfolio and strategic investments in high-quality timberlands.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Weyerhaeuser Co for further details.

