VeriSign Inc (VRSN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.01, Revenue of $387 Million, Both Surpass Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Per Share Align with Projections

Summary
  • Revenue: $387 million for Q2 2024, up 4.1% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $385.80 million.
  • Net Income: $199 million for Q2 2024, compared to $186 million for the same quarter in 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.01 for Q2 2024, compared to $1.79 for the same quarter in 2023.
  • Operating Income: $266 million for Q2 2024, up from $249 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $160 million for Q2 2024, compared to $145 million for the same quarter in 2023.
  • Share Repurchases: 2.2 million shares repurchased for an aggregate cost of $388 million during Q2 2024.
  • Domain Name Registrations: 170.6 million .com and .net domain name registrations at the end of Q2 2024, a 2.2% decrease from Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. VeriSign, a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, reported revenue of $387 million, a 4.1% increase from the same quarter in 2023. The company also reported net income of $199 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01, meeting analyst estimates.

Company Overview

VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. The company operates critical internet infrastructure to support the domain name system, including operating two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route internet traffic. In 2018, the firm sold off its Security Services business, signaling a renewed focus on the core registry business.

1816572422690861056.png

Performance and Challenges

VeriSign's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by a steady increase in revenue and operating income. The company reported operating income of $266 million, up from $249 million in the same quarter of 2023. However, the company faced challenges with a 2.2% decrease in .com and .net domain name registrations compared to the end of Q2 2023, and a net decrease of 1.8 million domain names during the quarter. These challenges highlight the competitive and evolving nature of the domain registration market.

Financial Achievements

VeriSign's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a robust cash flow from operations of $160 million, compared to $145 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $690 million. Additionally, VeriSign repurchased 2.2 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $388 million, and the Board of Directors approved an additional authorization for share repurchases of approximately $1.11 billion.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $387 million $372 million
Operating Income $266 million $249 million
Net Income $199 million $186 million
Diluted EPS $2.01 $1.79

Analysis

VeriSign's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates the company's ability to maintain steady growth in revenue and profitability despite challenges in the domain registration market. The increase in operating income and net income reflects effective cost management and operational efficiency. The significant share repurchase program underscores the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Overall, VeriSign's financial results for Q2 2024 align with analyst estimates, showcasing the company's resilience and strategic focus on its core registry business. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to monitor how VeriSign navigates the competitive landscape and continues to drive growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from VeriSign Inc for further details.

