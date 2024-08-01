Skechers Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.91 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $2.16 Billion Falls Short

Record Sales and New Share Repurchase Program Highlight Quarter

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.16 billion, a 7.2% increase year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $2.23 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.91, compared to $0.98 in the prior year, reflecting a 7.1% decrease.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 54.9%, up 220 basis points from 52.7% in the previous year.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Increased by 9.2%, driven by strong performance in EMEA and APAC regions.
  • Wholesale Sales: Grew by 5.5%, with notable increases in the Americas and EMEA regions.
  • Share Repurchase Program: New $1 billion share repurchase program authorized, replacing the previous program.
  • Store Count: Total Skechers stores increased to 5,267, with 317 new openings and 218 closures.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Skechers USA Inc (SKX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Skechers, a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, reported record second-quarter sales but fell short of analyst earnings per share (EPS) estimates.

1816572756209332224.png

Company Overview

Skechers USA Inc is renowned for its diverse range of footwear under the Skechers GO brand, offering styles for men, women, and children. The company also markets apparel, bags, eyewear, and other accessories. Skechers operates through two main segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer, with the Wholesale segment generating the majority of its revenue.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Skechers reported record second-quarter sales of $2.16 billion, a 7.2% increase from the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, sales were $2.19 billion, reflecting an 8.7% increase. Direct-to-Consumer sales grew by 9.2%, while Wholesale sales increased by 5.5%. However, the company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.91, missing the analyst estimate of $0.94.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Sales $2.16 billion $2.01 billion 7.2%
Gross Profit $1.18 billion $1.06 billion 11.7%
Gross Margin 54.9% 52.7% 220 bps
Operating Expenses $977.9 million $842.8 million 16.0%
Net Earnings $140.3 million $152.8 million -8.2%
Diluted EPS $0.91 $0.98 -7.1%

Performance Analysis

The increase in sales was driven by strong demand for Skechers' diverse portfolio of comfortable and innovative footwear. The company saw growth across all regions, with notable increases in the Americas (7%), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (14%), and Asia Pacific (2%). Despite facing foreign currency headwinds and supply chain disruptions, Skechers managed to achieve significant sales growth.

"Skechers achieved a new second quarter sales record of $2.16 billion driven by the strong demand for our diverse portfolio of comfortable and innovative footwear," said David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer of Skechers.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Gross margin improved by 220 basis points to 54.9%, primarily due to lower costs per unit driven by reduced freight expenses and a favorable mix of Direct-to-Consumer volumes. However, operating expenses increased by 16.0%, reflecting higher demand creation expenditures and increased labor and facility costs.

Net earnings for the quarter were $140.3 million, down 8.2% from the previous year, and diluted EPS was $0.91, a 7.1% decrease. The company's effective income tax rate for the quarter was 19.7%.

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Program

As of June 30, 2024, Skechers reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $1.55 billion, an 11.6% increase from December 31, 2023. Inventory levels slightly decreased to $1.51 billion. The company repurchased 0.9 million shares of its Class A common stock at a cost of $60.0 million during the quarter.

Additionally, Skechers' Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, effective July 25, 2024, replacing the previous program authorized in 2022.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Skechers expects sales between $2.30 billion and $2.35 billion and diluted earnings per share between $1.10 and $1.15. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates sales between $8.875 billion and $8.975 billion and diluted earnings per share between $4.08 and $4.18.

"In the face of significant operational and foreign exchange headwinds, Skechers delivered meaningful sales growth during the quarter, demonstrating the strength of our brand as the comfort technology leader," stated John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer of Skechers.

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Skechers USA Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.