Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.06 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $1.24 Billion

Q2 2024 Earnings Overview

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.24 billion, up 7% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1.28 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.06, an increase of 33% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Margin: 16.1%, an improvement of 300 basis points year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $223 million generated in the quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: $55 million worth of shares repurchased in the quarter, totaling $190 million year-to-date.
On July 25, 2024, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's second-quarter earnings for 2024. Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading home and security products company with three reportable segments: Water Innovations, Outdoors, and Security.

Performance Highlights

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) reported Q2 2024 sales of $1.2 billion, marking a 7% increase compared to Q2 2023. However, organic sales saw a 3% decline. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2024 were $1.06, a 33% increase year-over-year, but below the analyst estimate of $1.13. EPS before charges/gains stood at $1.16, an 8% increase from Q2 2023.

Segment Analysis

Segment Net Sales Change Operating Margin Change Operating Margin Before Charges/Gains Change
Water Innovations $660 million 7% 22.9% (10) bps 23.3% 10 bps
Outdoors $389 million 4% 13.3% (300) bps 16.3% (10) bps
Security $191 million 12% 18.0% 1,820 bps 18.9% 330 bps

Financial Achievements

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) achieved a strong operating margin of 16.1%, a 300 basis point increase from the previous year. The company generated $262 million in operating cash flow and $223 million in free cash flow during the quarter. Additionally, FBIN repurchased $55 million worth of shares, bringing the year-to-date total to $190 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of the end of Q2 2024, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) reported net debt of $2.5 billion, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6x. The company had $353 million in cash and $1,020 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) updated its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting a revised macro-economic outlook. The company now expects net sales growth of 2.5% to 4.5% and EPS before charges/gains in the range of $4.25 to $4.35. The updated guidance also includes a reduction in expected cash flow from operations to around $700 million and free cash flow to around $500 million.

Commentary

"Our teams continued to execute at a high level in a dynamic market. We delivered solid second quarter sales as our core U.S. products outperformed the market and we saw acceleration in our digital products," said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.
"Amidst a dynamic market, we are now updating our full-year guidance to reflect our expectations for continued out-performance driven by our core businesses, with particular strength in our Outdoors segment and our Moen North America business, and our accelerating digital sales, which are offset by weaker China sales," said Fortune Brands Chief Financial Officer David Barry.

Analysis

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a challenging market, with strong sales growth and improved operating margins. However, the decline in organic sales and the miss on EPS estimates highlight ongoing challenges. The company's focus on digital products and strategic realignment appears to be yielding positive results, but weaker performance in the China market remains a concern. The updated guidance reflects cautious optimism, balancing growth expectations with market uncertainties.

