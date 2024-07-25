Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.86 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $1.87 Billion Beats Expectations

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Reports Mixed Q2 2024 Results Amid Strategic Progress

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,873.7 million, up 1.4% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,849.50 million.
  • Net Earnings: $275.2 million, a significant increase of 153.8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $604.7 million, a slight increase of 0.5% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted FCF of $258.5 million, down 21.4% year-over-year.
  • Liquidity: Strong balance sheet with $5.0 billion in total liquidity, including $2.0 billion in cash.
  • Debt Profile: Blended, fully-swapped borrowing cost of 3.45% on a debt balance of $15.6 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Liberty Global is a holding company with interests in several telecom companies in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, and Slovakia. The company owns the main cable network in each of these geographies and has pursued a strategy since 2016 to merge or partner with mobile-network-operators to offer converged services. Liberty also owns minority stakes in other media, entertainment, and cloud companies.

Performance Overview

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $1,873.7 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1,849.50 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $275.2 million, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.86, which met the analyst estimate of -$0.86.

1816573219633786880.png

Strategic Progress and Challenges

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA, Financial) made significant strides in its fixed and mobile network strategies, including fiber deployments in the U.K., Belgium, and Ireland, as well as strategic network sharing agreements with Vodafone in the U.K. and Proximus in Belgium. The company also reported a consolidated cash balance of $3.5 billion, supported by approximately $420 million in proceeds from the sale of its stake in All3Media.

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges, particularly in the U.K. market, where competitive pressures have impacted performance. The company has updated its full-year revenue guidance at VMO2 to a 'low to mid-single-digit decline' due to lower handset sales.

Financial Achievements

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA, Financial) reported strong financial performance in the Netherlands and building commercial momentum in Switzerland. The company also noted a recovery in fixed ARPU in the U.K. These achievements are crucial for a telecommunications company as they indicate successful implementation of strategic initiatives and resilience in competitive markets.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change (reported) YoY Change (rebased)
Revenue $1,873.7 million $1,848.0 million 1.4% 2.2%
Net Earnings (Loss) ($275.2 million) ($511.3 million) 153.8% -
Adjusted EBITDA $604.7 million $601.4 million 0.5% 1.0%
P&E Additions $374.7 million $352.7 million 6.2% -
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions $230.0 million $248.7 million (7.5%) (7.7%)

Analysis

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA, Financial)'s Q2 2024 results reflect a mixed performance. While the company exceeded revenue expectations, it fell short on EPS. The strategic initiatives, particularly in network expansion and partnerships, are promising and could drive future growth. However, the competitive landscape, especially in the U.K., remains a challenge. The company's robust cash position and strategic investments provide a solid foundation for navigating these challenges and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

