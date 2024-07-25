Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.68 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $99.37 Million

Strong Performance Amidst Challenging Environment

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $29.7 million, with a diluted EPS of $0.68, exceeding analyst estimates of $0.63 EPS.
  • Revenue: $99.37 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $99.23 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $86.5 million, up 1.2% from the previous quarter's $85.5 million.
  • Total Assets: Increased by $223.3 million to $9.6 billion, a 2.4% rise from the previous quarter.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Decreased by 1.1% to $53.2 million, down from $53.8 million in the previous quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $6.0 million, a decrease from $6.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total Deposits: $7.3 billion, remaining relatively flat compared to the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Byline Bancorp Inc (BY, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Byline Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank serving small-and-medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. The company offers a broad range of banking products and services, including small ticket equipment leasing solutions through Byline Financial Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Byline Bank.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Byline Bancorp Inc reported net income of $29.7 million, translating to $0.68 diluted earnings per share (EPS), surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.63. The company also reported total revenue of $99.37 million, slightly above the estimated $99.23 million.

1816573338454224896.png

Performance and Challenges

Byline Bancorp Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects its resilience and strategic execution amidst a challenging economic environment. The company's net interest income increased by 1.2% to $86.5 million, driven by growth in the loan and lease portfolio. However, non-interest income decreased by 17.0% to $12.8 million, primarily due to a $1.8 million downward revaluation of the loan servicing asset.

Financial Achievements

Key financial achievements for Byline Bancorp Inc include a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.31% and a return on average stockholders' equity of 11.83%. The company's efficiency ratio stood at 52.19%, indicating effective cost management. Additionally, the tangible book value per share increased to $18.84, up 8.1% year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $86.5 million $85.5 million $76.2 million
Non-Interest Income $12.8 million $15.5 million $14.3 million
Total Revenue $99.37 million $101.01 million $90.46 million
Net Income $29.7 million $30.4 million $26.1 million
Diluted EPS $0.68 $0.70 $0.70

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Byline Bancorp Inc's total assets grew by 2.4% to $9.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. The company's total deposits remained stable at $7.3 billion, while total loans and leases increased by $102.8 million to $6.9 billion. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) decreased to $99.7 million, reflecting improvements in the collectively assessed portfolio.

Commentary

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and CEO of Byline Bancorp, commented, "Our second quarter results remained strong, and we are pleased with our overall performance for the first half of the year. Our results continue to show the progress we are making in becoming the preeminent commercial bank in Chicago."
Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, added, "We delivered another quarter of strong earnings, profitability, and continue to show discipline in managing expenses. We executed well on our commercial banking strategy driven by solid loan and relationship growth, which is benefiting from the contributions of new banking talent we've added over the past couple of years."

Analysis

Byline Bancorp Inc's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates its ability to navigate a challenging economic landscape while maintaining profitability and growth. The company's strategic focus on commercial banking and disciplined expense management has yielded positive results. However, the decrease in non-interest income and the slight increase in net charge-offs highlight areas that require ongoing attention.

Overall, Byline Bancorp Inc's financial results for Q2 2024 reflect a strong performance that exceeds analyst expectations, positioning the company well for future growth and stability in the banking industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Byline Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.