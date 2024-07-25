Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at $0.16, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $154 Million

Company Reports Net Income of $26.3 Million and Announces Share Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $26.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: $154 million, exceeding the estimated $133.13 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 2.64% from 2.68% in the prior quarter.
  • Total Loans: Increased by $56.8 million, or 1.6% on an annualized basis, reaching $14.1 billion.
  • Deposits: Decreased by $129 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis, primarily due to the early withdrawal of a $100 million omnibus deposit contract.
  • Non-Performing Loans: Reduced from $57.2 million to $39.8 million, driven by the resolution of two NPLs.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Authorized up to 10.8 million shares, representing 5% of the outstanding shares, with a limit of $200 million through July 31, 2025.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Eastern Bankshares Inc is a commercial bank that caters its products and services to retail, commercial, and small business customers. Its diversified products and services include lending, deposit, wealth management, and insurance products.

Performance Overview

Eastern Bankshares Inc reported a net income of $26.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.20 per share. However, the company’s revenue of $153.99 million surpassed the estimated $133.13 million. The company also announced the authorization of a share repurchase program and declared a quarterly cash dividend.

1816573411745492992.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the earnings miss, Eastern Bankshares Inc demonstrated several financial strengths:

  • Net interest income was $128.6 million, a slight decrease from $129.9 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $56.8 million, or 1.6% on an annualized basis, reaching $14.1 billion.
  • Non-performing loans (NPLs) reduced significantly from $57.2 million to $39.8 million, driven by the resolution of two NPLs.
  • Shareholders' equity increased by $14.6 million from the prior quarter, driven primarily by an increase in retained earnings.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $128.6 million $129.9 million $141.6 million
Noninterest Income $25.3 million $27.7 million $26.2 million
Net Income $26.3 million $38.6 million $48.7 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.16 $0.24 $0.30

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets were $21.0 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $130.6 million from March 31, 2024. Cash and equivalents increased by $11.8 million to $750.8 million. Total securities decreased by $196.9 million due to the sale of approximately $85 million in available-for-sale securities.

Challenges and Strategic Moves

Eastern Bankshares Inc faced challenges such as a decline in deposits by $129 million, driven by the early withdrawal of a $100 million omnibus deposit contract. However, the company received an early termination payment of $7.8 million, which partially offset this decline. The company also sold securities totaling $85 million at a loss of $7.6 million.

“I’m very pleased with our second quarter financial results, which demonstrate the continued strength and stability of our franchise,” said Bob Rivers, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board of the Company and Eastern Bank.

Future Outlook

Eastern Bankshares Inc completed its merger with Cambridge Bancorp, adding approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management and administration, 11 new branch locations, and 4 new wealth management offices. The company plans to provide an update on the financial impact of the merger with the third quarter earnings release.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eastern Bankshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.