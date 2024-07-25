McGrath RentCorp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $212.6M, EPS Misses at $0.84

Revenue Growth Amid Increased Costs and Merger Expenses

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $212.6 million, up by 5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $210.23 million.
  • Net Income: $20.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Rental Revenues: Increased by 3% to $121.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 9% to $83.7 million.
  • Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.475 per share, representing a 1.7% yield on the closing price of $111.63 per share as of July 24, 2024.
  • Selling and Administrative Expenses: Increased by 31% to $61.4 million, primarily due to $12.4 million in transaction costs related to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, McGrath RentCorp (MGRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. McGrath RentCorp, a rental company with four business segments—Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex—reported total revenues of $212.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $210.23 million. However, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 fell short of the estimated $1.10.

1816575030822334464.png

Company Overview

McGrath RentCorp is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It primarily generates revenue from the rental of its equipment on operating leases, with equipment sales occurring in the normal course of business.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, McGrath RentCorp reported a 5% increase in total revenues to $212.6 million compared to the same period in 2023. However, net income from continuing operations decreased to $20.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, from $28.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The decline in net income was primarily due to a 31% increase in selling and administrative expenses, driven by $12.4 million in transaction costs related to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, McGrath RentCorp achieved several financial milestones:

  • Rental revenues increased by 3% to $121.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 9% to $83.7 million.
  • The company declared a dividend rate of $0.475 per share for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 1.7% yield on the July 24, 2024, closing price of $111.63 per share.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $212.6 million $203.0 million
Net Income $20.6 million $28.0 million
EPS $0.84 $1.14

Division Performance

McGrath RentCorp's divisions showed mixed performance:

  • Mobile Modular: Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20% to $53.4 million, with rental revenues up by 10% to $78.0 million.
  • Portable Storage: Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 11% to $11.0 million, with rental revenues down by 4% to $17.8 million.
  • TRS-RenTelco: Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16% to $18.0 million, with rental revenues down by 11% to $25.3 million.

Commentary

"We were pleased with our second quarter results. The 5% increase in companywide revenues was driven by higher rental operations and sales revenues. Our modular business was the highlight for the quarter, with 10% rental revenue growth." - Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp

Analysis

McGrath RentCorp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's ability to grow revenues despite increased costs and merger-related expenses. The strong performance of the Mobile Modular division, with a 10% increase in rental revenues, underscores the company's focus on pricing optimization and fleet utilization. However, the decline in net income and EPS, primarily due to higher selling and administrative expenses, indicates the financial impact of the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.

Overall, McGrath RentCorp's Q2 2024 results reflect a balanced performance with significant revenue growth tempered by increased costs. Investors will be keen to see how the company manages its expenses and integrates the pending merger to drive future profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from McGrath RentCorp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.