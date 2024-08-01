BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.72 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Above Expectations at $349.9 Million

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results Show Mixed Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $349.9 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $349.39 million.
  • Net Income: $17.2 million, up from $11.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.72, compared to $0.50 in the prior year’s quarter.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales: Declined by 0.6% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $36.1 million, an increase from $31.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Restaurant Operating Margin: Improved by 100 basis points to 15.5%.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 255,000 shares repurchased at a cost of $8.8 million.
Article's Main Image

BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 25, 2024, reporting financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 2, 2024. BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating casual dining company-owned restaurants, with a geographic presence solely in the United States.

1816575124690857984.png

Performance Overview

For the fiscal second quarter of 2024, BJ's Restaurants Inc reported total revenues of $349.9 million, a slight increase of 0.1% compared to the same period last year. This figure narrowly missed the analyst estimate of $349.39 million. Comparable restaurant sales declined by 0.6%, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Despite the modest revenue growth, BJ's Restaurants Inc achieved a net income of $17.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.53 per share. This represents a significant improvement from the net income of $11.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, reported in the same quarter last year.

Key Financial Achievements

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $36.1 million, up from $31.8 million in the prior year. This improvement was driven by enhanced productivity initiatives and a favorable sales trend during key celebratory periods such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and graduations.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate continued success with the growth and productivity initiatives that we outlined during last year’s Investor Day,” commented Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $349.9 million $349.7 million
Net Income $17.2 million $11.9 million
Diluted EPS $0.72 $0.50
Adjusted EBITDA $36.1 million $31.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 2, 2024, BJ's Restaurants Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $16.2 million, down from $29.1 million at the beginning of the year. Total assets stood at $1.04 billion, with total debt reduced to $63.5 million from $68 million. Shareholders' equity increased to $386.5 million from $365.8 million.

Operational Metrics

The company reported a restaurant level operating margin of 15.5%, up from 14.5% in the prior year. This improvement was attributed to better cost management and productivity gains. BJ's Restaurants Inc also opened one new restaurant in the first half of 2024 and plans to open two more in the second half of the year.

Analysis and Outlook

BJ's Restaurants Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights the company's ability to navigate a challenging market environment while achieving significant improvements in profitability. The increase in net income and adjusted EBITDA, despite a slight decline in comparable restaurant sales, underscores the effectiveness of the company's growth and productivity initiatives.

Looking ahead, BJ's Restaurants Inc's focus on opening new restaurants with a more cost-efficient prototype and ongoing remodel initiatives is expected to drive further growth and enhance guest experiences. The company's capital allocation strategy, including share repurchases, reflects a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Overall, BJ's Restaurants Inc's second quarter results demonstrate resilience and strategic progress, positioning the company for continued success in the competitive casual dining industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BJ's Restaurants Inc for further details.

