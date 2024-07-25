Veralto Corp (VLTO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.81 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.288 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Core Sales Growth and Margin Expansion

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,288 million, up 2.8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,277.37 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.81 per diluted share, reflecting strong earnings performance.
  • Net Earnings: $203 million, showcasing solid profitability.
  • Operating Profit Margin: 23.2%, with a non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin of 24.0%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $251 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow at $240 million, indicating robust cash generation.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Veralto Corp (VLTO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Veralto Corp, a global leader in essential technology solutions, operates through two segments: Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. The company is dedicated to safeguarding the world's most vital resources through its leading brands such as Hach, Trojan Technologies, ChemTreat, Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Veralto Corp reported a 2.8% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching $1,288 million, with non-GAAP core sales growth of 3.8%. The company's operating profit margin stood at 23.2%, while the non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin was 24.0%. Net earnings for the quarter were $203 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.77 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings were $213 million, or $0.85 per diluted share.

1816577043282948096.png

Key Financial Achievements

Veralto Corp's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the industrial products sector. The company generated an operating cash flow of $251 million and a non-GAAP free cash flow of $240 million. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's ability to generate cash, invest in its business, and pursue strategic opportunities without relying on external financing.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $1,288 million $1,253 million
Gross Profit $774 million $724 million
Operating Profit $299 million $289 million
Net Earnings $203 million $209 million
Diluted EPS $0.81 $0.85

Commentary and Analysis

"Our second quarter performance reflects the durability of our businesses fortified by strong commercial and operational execution. We delivered core sales growth across both segments led by positive volume, and price increases in-line with historical levels. Additionally, we continued to expand margins at both segments through strong operational leverage, improved productivity and cost optimization." - Jennifer L. Honeycutt, President and CEO

Veralto Corp's performance in Q2 2024 underscores its resilience and operational efficiency. The company's ability to achieve core sales growth and margin expansion is particularly significant given the challenging economic environment. The Water Quality segment capitalized on strong secular growth drivers across industrial markets and steady demand from municipalities, while the Product Quality & Innovation segment benefited from the ongoing recovery in consumer-packaged goods markets and strong bookings in packaging and color solutions.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Veralto Corp has raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.37 to $3.45, up from the previous guidance of $3.25 to $3.34 per share. The company also maintained its core sales growth target of low single-digits and increased its target for adjusted operating profit margin expansion to approximately 75 basis points. This optimistic outlook reflects the company's confidence in its operational execution and market positioning.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veralto Corp for further details.

