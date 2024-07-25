Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.94 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $2.36 Billion Beats Expectations

Revenue Slightly Exceeds Expectations Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Summary
  • Revenue: $2,363 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $2,357.76 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.94, reflecting a decrease from $2.27 in the same quarter last year.
  • EBIT: $337 million, up from $323 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher sales volume/mix in Advanced Materials.
  • Adjusted EBIT: $353 million, an increase from $336 million in the previous year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $367 million, with $100 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases in Q2 2024.
  • Segment Performance: Advanced Materials saw an 8% increase in sales revenue, while Additives & Functional Products experienced a 4% decline.
  • Outlook: Full-year 2024 EPS expected to be between $7.40 and $7.85, with cash from operations projected at approximately $1.4 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Performance Overview

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) reported Q2 2024 sales revenue of $2,363 million, a 2% increase from $2,324 million in Q2 2023. The company achieved an earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.94, which, although lower than the $2.27 reported in the same quarter last year, fell short of the analyst estimate of $2.00. Adjusted EPS stood at $2.15, surpassing the previous year's $1.99.

1816577146756427776.png

Key Financial Achievements

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) demonstrated strong year-over-year sales volume/mix growth, particularly driven by its Advanced Materials segment. The company also achieved a 300-basis-point sequential margin improvement through volume/mix growth and operating leverage. Additionally, Eastman continued to ramp up sales from its Kingsport methanolysis facility, broadening the range of hard-to-recycle feedstocks.

“We delivered strong second-quarter results driven by topline growth and strong sequential margin improvement,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales Revenue $2,363 million $2,324 million
EBIT $337 million $323 million
Adjusted EBIT $353 million $336 million
Earnings per Diluted Share $1.94 $2.27
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $2.15 $1.99

Segment Performance

Advanced Materials saw an 8% increase in sales revenue due to a 12% rise in sales volume/mix, partially offset by a 4% decrease in selling prices. The Additives & Functional Products segment experienced a 4% decline in sales revenue, primarily due to lower selling prices. The Fibers segment reported a 2% increase in sales revenue, driven by higher selling prices and sales volume/mix. Chemical Intermediates' sales revenue remained flat, with a 6% increase in sales volume/mix offset by a 6% decrease in selling prices.

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

In Q2 2024, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) generated $367 million in operating cash flow and repurchased $100 million of shares. The company returned a total of $195 million to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Analysis and Outlook

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) has shown resilience amidst challenging market conditions, with strong performance in its Advanced Materials segment and effective cost management strategies. The company's focus on specialty product offerings and innovation-driven growth model positions it well for future growth. However, ongoing market weaknesses, particularly in the building and construction end market, may pose challenges.

For the full year 2024, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) expects EPS to be between $7.40 and $7.85, with cash from operations projected to be approximately $1.4 billion. The company remains committed to leveraging its innovation-driven growth model and advancing its circular economy initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eastman Chemical Co for further details.

