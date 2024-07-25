Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.32 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $272.81 Million

Net Income and Revenue Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, up from $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $212.9 million, a 5.2% increase from the previous quarter and a 1.1% increase year-over-year.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by 34.7% to $88.7 million in Q2 2024, driven by higher mortgage revenue and gains on securities.
  • Noninterest Expense: Rose by 4.5% to $155.4 million compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Recorded a provision for credit losses of $18.8 million, down from $21.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • Deposits: Total deposits grew to $21.44 billion, an increase of $446.8 million from December 31, 2023.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Increased by $139.9 million to $3.57 billion, primarily due to earnings of $165.1 million in the first six months of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.14 per share. Revenue for the quarter reached $272.81 million, matching the estimated $272.81 million.

1816577523513978880.png

Company Overview

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through its subsidiary, Ameris Bank. The company provides traditional banking services across Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. Ameris Bancorp is organized into five segments: banking, retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA, and premium finance, with the banking segment generating most of its revenue. The company aims to expand its market share through strategic acquisitions within its geographic region.

Performance Highlights

Ameris Bancorp's net income for Q2 2024 was $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted net income was $80.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, up from $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the same period last year. For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2024, net income was $165.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

"This quarter we achieved outstanding financial performance, marked by margin expansion, growth in net interest income, and an increase in core deposits, resulting in a PPNR ROA exceeding 2%," said Palmer Proctor, CEO of Ameris Bancorp.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $212.9 million, a 5.2% increase from the previous quarter and a 1.1% increase from Q2 2023. The net interest margin was 3.58%, up from 3.51% in Q1 2024 but slightly down from 3.60% in Q2 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to improved loan and securities yields, partially offset by higher funding costs.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income rose by 34.7% to $88.7 million in Q2 2024, driven by increased mortgage revenue and gains on securities. Mortgage banking activity increased by 17.7% to $46.4 million. Noninterest expense increased by 4.5% to $155.4 million, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits related to mortgage production.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets as of June 30, 2024, were $26.52 billion, up from $25.20 billion at the end of 2023. Loans, net of unearned income, increased by 7.2% annualized to $20.99 billion. Total deposits grew to $21.44 billion, with noninterest-bearing accounts representing 31.0% of total deposits. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.60%, with nonperforming assets at 0.74% of total assets.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $90.8 million $74.3 million $62.6 million
Diluted EPS $1.32 $1.08 $0.91
Net Interest Income $212.9 million $202.4 million $210.5 million
Net Interest Margin 3.58% 3.51% 3.60%
Total Assets $26.52 billion $25.65 billion $25.80 billion

Analysis

Ameris Bancorp's strong performance in Q2 2024, marked by significant increases in net income and net interest income, demonstrates the company's effective management and strategic growth initiatives. The increase in core deposits and improved loan yields are positive indicators of the company's financial health. However, the slight increase in nonperforming assets and higher funding costs could pose challenges moving forward. Overall, Ameris Bancorp's robust financial results and strategic focus on expanding its market share position it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ameris Bancorp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.