Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12, Revenue of $161.5 Million Misses Estimates

Performance Overview and Analyst Estimates

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $161.5 million, up from $152.1 million year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $162.02 million.
  • Nareit FFO: $78.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, up 3.3% from $75.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Core FFO: $80.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, up 2.9% from $77.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Same-Center NOI: Increased 1.9% year-over-year to $105.6 million.
  • Leased Portfolio Occupancy: 97.5%, with same-center leased portfolio occupancy at 97.8%.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired two shopping centers and one land parcel for a total of $59.5 million during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. The company reported net income attributable to stockholders of $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

1816577758101401600.png

Key Financial Highlights

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO, Financial) reported Nareit FFO of $78.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $80.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance ranges for Nareit FFO and Core FFO per diluted share, which are expected to be between $2.34 to $2.41 and $2.37 to $2.45, respectively.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, PECO's total revenues were $161.5 million, up from $152.1 million in the same period of 2023. Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $119.2 million, resulting in a net income of $17.0 million. The company’s net income attributable to stockholders was $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, PECO's total assets were $4.91 billion, with total liabilities of $2.29 billion. The company had approximately $743 million of total liquidity, including $10.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $731.6 million in borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility.

Operational Metrics and Leasing Activity

PECO reported a leased portfolio occupancy of 97.5% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.8% as of June 30, 2024. The company executed 277 leases totaling 1.7 million square feet during the quarter, with a record-high rent spread of 20.5% for renewal leases.

Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

During the second quarter, PECO acquired two shopping centers and one land parcel for a total of $59.5 million. The company also announced a new joint venture with Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT, targeting $300 million in equity for acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Management Commentary

Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO, stated: "The PECO team delivered another solid quarter of growth and market-leading operating metrics. Year to date, same-center NOI increased by 2.8%, Nareit FFO increased 4.1% and Core FFO increased 3.7%. The continued strength of our operating performance is attributable to our differentiated and focused strategy of owning right-sized, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer by sales in a market, the PECO team’s ability to drive results at the property level and the many advantages of the suburban markets where we operate our centers."

Financial Summary Table

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $15.3 million $14.5 million
Nareit FFO $78.4 million $75.9 million
Core FFO $80.0 million $77.7 million
Total Revenues $161.5 million $152.1 million
Leased Portfolio Occupancy 97.5% 97.8%

Analysis and Conclusion

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO, Financial) has demonstrated consistent performance with a slight increase in net income and strong FFO metrics. The reaffirmation of its full-year guidance indicates confidence in its operational strategy and market conditions. The company's focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers continues to provide stability and growth opportunities, as evidenced by its high occupancy rates and successful leasing activities.

For more detailed insights and the complete earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Phillips Edison & Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.