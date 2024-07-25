Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.31 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $193.3 Million Exceeds Expectations

Company Reports Higher Than Expected EPS and Revenue

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $20.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, up from $18.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $193.3 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $185.98 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $103.7 million, consistent with the previous quarter's $103.6 million.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased to $10.9 million from a reversal of $2.9 million in the previous quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: $9.9 million spent to repurchase 320,000 shares at an average price of $30.98 per share.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on August 30, 2024.
  • Total Assets: $15.62 billion, down from $16.21 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Hilltop Holdings Inc is a Dallas-based financial holding company that provides business and consumer banking services through PlainsCapital Bank, as well as other financial products and services through its broker-dealer and mortgage origination segments.

Performance Overview

Hilltop Holdings Inc reported income to common stockholders of $20.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This result surpasses the analyst estimate of $0.26 per share. The company also reported revenue of $207.1 million, exceeding the estimated $205.98 million.

1816577928033628160.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite a challenging economic environment, Hilltop Holdings Inc managed to deliver profitable pre-tax results across all three business segments. The company generated $29.6 million of pre-tax income, demonstrating resilience in the face of economic headwinds.

Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, stated, “Despite the continuation of a challenging environment for our operating businesses, Hilltop generated $29.6 million of pre-tax income as all three business segments delivered profitable pre-tax results during the second quarter of 2024.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $103.7 million $118.3 million
Noninterest Income $193.3 million $190.7 million
Net Income $22.9 million $19.9 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.31 $0.28

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Hilltop Holdings Inc reported total assets of $15.62 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $17.14 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company’s total deposits stood at $10.37 billion, reflecting a decrease from $11.16 billion in the same period last year. The company also repurchased 320,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.98 per share, utilizing $9.9 million of its 2024 stock repurchase program.

Challenges and Future Outlook

The company faced a decline in net interest income and an increase in the provision for credit losses within the banking segment. Additionally, there was a decrease in net revenues within all of the broker-dealer segment’s business lines except public finance services. Despite these challenges, Hilltop Holdings Inc managed to control funding and operating costs, resulting in a modest expansion in net interest margin and pre-provision net revenue compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Jeremy B. Ford added, “As we enter the second half of 2024, we will work hard at prudently managing costs and positioning our balance sheet for long-term success.”

Conclusion

Hilltop Holdings Inc’s performance in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrates its ability to navigate a challenging economic environment while delivering profitable results. The company’s focus on controlling costs and managing its balance sheet positions it well for future growth. For more detailed financial information, please refer to the company’s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hilltop Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.