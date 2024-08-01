PCB Bancorp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.43 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $21.7 Million

PCB Bancorp Reports Strong Loan Growth and Improved Net Interest Margin

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $6.3 million for Q2 2024, a 34.1% increase from the previous quarter but a 16.0% decrease from the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.43 per diluted common share, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.39.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $21.7 million, meeting the year-ago quarter's figure and showing a slight increase from $21.0 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total Assets: $2.85 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease of 0.1% from the previous quarter but an 11.6% increase year-over-year.
  • Total Deposits: $2.41 billion, a marginal increase of 0.1% from the previous quarter and a 10.0% rise from the year-ago quarter.
  • Loans Held-for-Investment: $2.45 billion, up 2.1% from the previous quarter and 15.4% year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 3.16% from 3.10% in the previous quarter, though down from 3.55% in the year-ago quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, PCB Bancorp (PCB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. PCB Bancorp, a bank holding company providing consumer and commercial banking services, reported net income of $6.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.39 per share. The company also reported revenue of $24.97 million, aligning with analyst expectations.

1816578457988132864.png

Performance Highlights

PCB Bancorp's net income for Q2 2024 was $6.3 million, a 34.1% increase from the previous quarter's $4.7 million but a 16.0% decrease from the year-ago quarter's $7.5 million. The company's net interest income remained stable at $21.7 million, with a net interest margin of 3.16%, up from 3.10% in the previous quarter but down from 3.55% a year ago.

Key financial metrics include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $6.3 million $4.7 million $7.5 million
Diluted EPS $0.43 $0.33 $0.52
Net Interest Income $21.7 million $21.0 million $21.7 million
Net Interest Margin 3.16% 3.10% 3.55%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

PCB Bancorp's total assets were $2.85 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease of 0.1% from the previous quarter but an 11.6% increase from the same period last year. Loans held-for-investment grew by 2.1% from the previous quarter to $2.45 billion, reflecting the company's focus on loan growth. Total deposits also saw a marginal increase of 0.1% from the previous quarter, reaching $2.41 billion.

Despite the positive growth in loans and deposits, PCB Bancorp faced challenges with its noninterest income, which decreased by 15.6% from the previous quarter and 6.5% from the year-ago quarter. The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $259 thousand, significantly lower than the $1.1 million recorded in the previous quarter but higher than the $197 thousand recorded a year ago.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"We are pleased to share our strong second quarter results led by solid loan growth and stabilization of core deposit balance which gave rise to an improvement in our net interest margin," said Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to focus on relationship banking and strategic expansions, while maintaining our conservative credit culture, has resulted in continued positive results."

Looking ahead, PCB Bancorp aims to leverage its expanding bi-coastal branch network to deliver continued strong balance sheet growth with solid financial results and sound asset quality. The company's robust capital levels and strategic focus on relationship banking are expected to drive future performance.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

PCB Bancorp's net interest income for Q2 2024 was $21.7 million, a 3.3% increase from the previous quarter. The company's net interest margin improved to 3.16%, reflecting better management of funding costs. Noninterest expense decreased by 7.2% from the previous quarter but increased by 11.4% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher salaries and occupancy costs.

On the balance sheet, total assets were $2.85 billion, with loans held-for-investment at $2.45 billion and total deposits at $2.41 billion. The company's allowance for credit losses on loans to loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.17%, consistent with the previous quarter.

Conclusion

PCB Bancorp's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the company's strong loan growth and improved net interest margin, despite challenges in noninterest income. With a focus on relationship banking and strategic expansions, PCB Bancorp is well-positioned for continued growth and solid financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PCB Bancorp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.