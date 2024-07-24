Q1 2025 Federal Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you so much. And ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. Apologies for the slight delay. We are facing some tech glitches. Pretty sure you've seen our deck. We have delivered quite well this quarter. It's been a quarter of several all-time highs, reflecting our strong operational excellence.



We have achieved the highest ever in our quarterly net profit of INR1,010 crore and the highest-ever operating profit of 1,501 crore. Additionally, we have recorded our highest ever NII and other income as well. This further underscores our financial strength as well as our strategic execution.



