Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.58 and Revenue of $7.1 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Order Growth

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $7.1 billion, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $6.8 billion.
  • Net Income: $579 million, reflecting a 41% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.58, showing a 43% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1,130 million, up 25% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $106 million, a significant decrease of 83% year-over-year.
  • Orders: $7.5 billion, including $3.5 billion of IET orders, marking the highest quarterly non-LNG equipment bookings in the company's history.
  • Returns to Shareholders: $375 million, including $166 million of share repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. Baker Hughes, a global leader in oilfield services and equipment, reported significant growth in revenue and net income, driven by strong order momentum and operational efficiency.

Company Overview

Baker Hughes is a prominent player in the oilfield services and equipment sector, with a strong presence in artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. The company also has substantial exposure to industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, particularly in the liquid natural gas market and broader industrial sectors.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Baker Hughes reported:

  • Revenue of $7.1 billion, up 13% year-over-year
  • Net income attributable to the company of $579 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.58 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.57
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1,130 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $348 million and free cash flow of $106 million
  • Returns to shareholders of $375 million, including $166 million of share repurchases

1816587065136148480.png

Performance Analysis

Baker Hughes' revenue of $7.1 billion surpassed the analyst estimate of $6.8 billion, reflecting an 11% sequential increase and a 13% year-over-year growth. This growth was driven by higher volumes in both the Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments.

The company's net income of $579 million marked a 41% year-over-year increase, while the adjusted net income of $568 million represented a 44% increase. The GAAP diluted EPS of $0.58 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.57 both exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.49.

Segment Performance

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Sequential Growth Year-over-Year Growth
Oilfield Services & Equipment $4,011 million 6% 3%
Industrial & Energy Technology $3,128 million 19% 28%

The OFSE segment reported revenue of $4,011 million, a 6% sequential increase and a 3% year-over-year increase. The IET segment saw a significant 28% year-over-year growth, with revenue reaching $3,128 million.

Operational Efficiency and Shareholder Returns

Baker Hughes' adjusted EBITDA of $1,130 million represented a 25% year-over-year increase, driven by higher volumes and pricing. The company's focus on operational efficiency led to a 150 basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margins to 15.8%.

During the quarter, Baker Hughes returned $375 million to shareholders, including $166 million in share repurchases and $209 million in dividends. This commitment to shareholder returns underscores the company's strong cash flow generation and financial health.

Commentary

"Our strong second-quarter results further demonstrate that we are on the right path in executing our strategy. We continue to strengthen our operating performance, which is driving meaningful margin expansion across both segments," said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO.

Conclusion

Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) delivered robust financial results for Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and demonstrating strong operational performance. The company's ability to drive revenue growth, improve margins, and return significant cash to shareholders highlights its solid position in the oilfield services and industrial technology markets. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed financial information in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Baker Hughes Co for further details.

