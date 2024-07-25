Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS $0.61, Adjusted EPS $1.65 Beats Estimates, Revenue $541M Misses Estimates

Record Operating Income Despite Revenue Decline

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.61, or $1.65 excluding special items, marking a record for the company and a 26% increase over the prior year.
  • Revenue: $541 million, down 2% year-over-year, falling short of the analyst estimate of $556.35 million.
  • Operating Income: $51 million, or $85 million excluding special items, representing a 20% increase over the prior year and 15.7% of sales.
  • Net Income: $19.7 million, a 26% decrease from the prior year’s $26.6 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $29.9 million, up from $24.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consumer & Specialties Segment: Sales of $284 million, up 3% on an underlying basis, with operating income of $44 million, a 29% improvement over the prior year.
  • Engineered Solutions Segment: Sales of $257 million, down 2% from the prior year, with operating income of $45 million, up 16% from the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61, or $1.65 excluding special items, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.60. Revenue for the quarter was $541 million, slightly below the estimated $556.35 million.

Company Overview

Minerals Technologies Inc mines, produces, and sells mineral-based products. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The specialty minerals segment sells calcium carbonate, limestone, and talc, which are used in the paper, building materials, paint, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The refractories segment sells products for steel furnaces. The performance materials segment sells bentonite used in steel alloy casting and household products including cat litter. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX, Financial) reported worldwide net sales of $541 million, a 1% increase on an underlying basis but a 2% decline as reported compared to the prior year. The Consumer & Specialties segment saw a 3% increase in sales on an underlying basis, offsetting lower sales in the Engineered Solutions segment. The company faced challenges such as slow commercial construction markets and fewer large environmental remediation projects, impacting the Environmental & Infrastructure sales.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, MTX achieved a record operating income of $85 million, excluding special items, representing a 20% increase over the prior year. This strong performance was driven by favorable volume and mix, productivity improvements, and disciplined pricing and cost control. The operating margin excluding special items was 15.7% of sales.

1816587097755250688.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 % Growth (QoQ) % Growth (YoY)
Net Sales $541.2M $534.5M $551.5M 1% (2)%
Operating Income $50.6M $75.2M $49.9M (33)% 1%
Net Income $20.9M $47.6M $27.6M (56)% (24)%
EPS (Diluted) $0.61 $1.44 $0.82 (58)% (26)%

Segment Performance

The Consumer & Specialties segment reported sales of $284 million, a 3% increase on an underlying basis. The segment's operating income was $44 million, a 29% improvement over the prior year, driven by higher volumes and improved input costs. The Engineered Solutions segment reported sales of $257 million, a 2% decline from the prior year. However, the segment's operating income increased by 16% to $45 million, driven by higher volumes and favorable product mix in High-Temperature Technologies.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, MTX reported total assets of $3.35 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $310.6 million. The company generated $50.1 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter and reported free cash flow of $29.9 million after capital expenditures of $20.2 million.

Analysis

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of revenue challenges, achieving record operating income and maintaining strong margins. The company's balanced portfolio and disciplined approach to pricing and cost control have positioned it well for long-term growth. However, the decline in Environmental & Infrastructure sales and the provision for credit losses related to BMI OldCo's bankruptcy proceeding are areas to monitor closely.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Minerals Technologies Inc for further details.

