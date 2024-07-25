Primis Financial Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.32 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $27.63M Falls Short

Preliminary Results Show Strong Performance Amid Ongoing SEC Consultation

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $27.63 million, fell short of estimates of $29.29 million.
  • Net Income: $5.92 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $0.31 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.32, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Income: $27.63 million, up from $26.24 million in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: $14.49 million, a substantial increase from $8.31 million in the prior year period.
  • Book Value per Common Share: $16.43, up from $15.91 in Q2 2023.
  • Return on Average Assets: 0.80%, a notable improvement from -0.03% in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Primis Financial Corp (FRST, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting preliminary earnings for the second quarter of 2024. Primis Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Primis Bank, which provides a wide range of financial services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

1816587462714224640.png

Performance Overview

Primis Financial Corp reported preliminary net income of $5.92 million for Q2 2024, a significant improvement from a net loss of $311,000 in Q2 2023. The company achieved a basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter was $42.12 million, well above the estimated $29.29 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Assets $3,997,539 $3,868,675
Total Loans $3,300,562 $3,194,352
Total Deposits $3,335,463 $3,316,996
Net Interest Income $27,625 $26,235
Noninterest Income $14,491 $8,305
Noninterest Expense $30,166 $30,554
Net Income / (Loss) $5,921 $(311)
Basic Earnings per Common Share $0.32 $(0.01)
Return on Average Assets 0.80% (0.03%)
Return on Average Common Equity 7.86% (0.31%)

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Primis Financial Corp's net interest margin improved to 3.03% in Q2 2024 from 2.64% in Q2 2023, reflecting better asset-liability management. The company also reported a significant increase in noninterest income, which rose to $14.49 million from $8.31 million in the same period last year. This growth was driven by higher fee income and other noninterest revenue streams.

However, the company faced challenges, including a provision for credit losses of $3.93 million, slightly down from $4.36 million in Q2 2023. Net charge-offs increased to $5.00 million from $1.61 million, indicating some deterioration in credit quality. Despite these challenges, the company's overall financial health remains robust, with total assets nearing $4 billion and a solid deposit base.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2024. This marks the fifty-first consecutive quarterly dividend, underscoring the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Conclusion

Primis Financial Corp's preliminary Q2 2024 results demonstrate strong financial performance, with significant improvements in net income and earnings per share. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and maintain a stable dividend payout highlights its resilience and effective management strategies. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the ongoing consultation with the SEC and its potential impact on future financial statements.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Primis Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.