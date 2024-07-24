Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Raised Guidance

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) reports robust Q2 2024 performance with significant EBITDA growth and optimistic full-year outlook.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Operating Revenues: $5.1 billion for Q2 2024.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA: $945 million, a 12% increase over Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 18.5%.
  • USPI Adjusted EBITDA: $447 million, a 21% growth over Q2 2023.
  • Same-Facility Revenues (USPI): 7.1% growth.
  • Orthopedic Volumes (USPI): Total joint replacements up 23% over prior year.
  • New Centers Added (USPI): 11 new centers.
  • Hospital Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $498 million for Q2 2024.
  • Same-Store Hospital Admissions: 5.2% growth.
  • Revenue per Adjusted Admission: Up 5.7% over prior year.
  • Consolidated Salary, Wages, and Benefits: 42.5% of net revenues.
  • Contract Labor Expense: 2.6% of SWB.
  • Free Cash Flow: $602 million for Q2 2024.
  • Cash on Hand: Nearly $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: 2 million shares for $270 million in Q2 2024.
  • Leverage Ratio: 2.61 times EBITDA, or 3.27 times EBITDA less NCI.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Raised to $3.825 billion to $3.975 billion.
  • USPI 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion.
  • Hospital Segment 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $2.075 billion to $2.165 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance for 2024: $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial) reported net operating revenues of $5.1 billion for Q2 2024, exceeding expectations.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA grew by 12% year-over-year to $945 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%.
  • USPI segment delivered strong performance with $447 million in adjusted EBITDA, representing 21% growth over Q2 2023.
  • Same-facility revenues for USPI grew by 7.1%, with orthopedic volumes showing significant strength.
  • THC raised its full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $3.825 billion to $3.975 billion, reflecting strong organic performance.

Negative Points

  • Hospital segment's adjusted EBITDA grew by only 5.3%, which is lower compared to the USPI segment.
  • Hospital outpatient surgical growth was down by 3%, indicating a potential shift or decline in this area.
  • Contract labor expenses, although reduced, still pose a challenge in managing overall costs.
  • The integration of newly acquired centers, while on track, may still present operational risks.
  • Medicaid redetermination and payer mix shifts could introduce variability in future revenue streams.

Q & A Highlights

Q: As I think about the ASC revenue per revenue adjustment on the same-store side and looking at your adjustment as well in surgical case volume, how should we be thinking about that? Is that mostly acuity driven? And how do you think about the runway left to expand joint replacements, 23% growth this quarter?
A: On the net revenue per case, it's a combination of acuity and mix. As we build higher acuity activity into the ASC portfolio, both in standard service lines and newer segments like orthopedics, cardiac, urology, and robotics, we see increases. Orthopedics, in particular, is expected to be a significant growth vector over the next 5 to 7 years.

Q: Can you remind us how many states currently have supplemental payment programs? And what is the opportunity for states that might not have programs to introduce them or for existing states to enhance them?
A: Six of our current hospital markets participate in supplemental programs. There are discussions around potential expansions. For example, Michigan recently approved an enhancement to the HRA program, significantly impacting our economics in that market. We feel good about the sustainability of these programs.

Q: How did the hospital business perform relative to your expectations in the second quarter, excluding the $30 million unexpected payment? And what's driving the strong second-half performance?
A: Excluding the Texas payment, the second quarter was still strong and above expectations due to strong volumes, successful capacity expansion, and excellent cost control. We feel optimistic about the demand and our ability to service it efficiently, which is reflected in our guidance for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you quantify the capacity additions you are making? Is it contributing to growth now?
A: We haven't quantified it in the past as capacity openings are selective in markets. The capacity expansion undertaken from the first quarter has been effective, and we continue to make investments to support the back half of the year.

Q: What's a good number for steady-state ASC volume growth in the out years?
A: Our long-term algorithm for ASC organic growth volumes is 1% to 3%. The volumes can be lumpy year-to-year, but the fundamental tailwind of moving procedures to a lower-cost setting and better service environment provides consistent long-term growth.

Q: What percentage of revenues for both segments come from patients with exchange-based coverage? And how do margins compare to typical commercial or Medicare?
A: About 6.5% of hospital revenues come from exchange-based coverage. Margins are favorable compared to government-paid programs and are close to commercial rates, though slightly lower.

Q: How much of the $300 million raise in guidance is due to year-to-date performance versus increased expectations for the back half of the year? And where are we in managed care pricing discussions?
A: About $200 million of the raise is due to first-half performance, with $100 million projected for the second half. Managed care contract negotiations have normalized, with ongoing discussions about catching up from past inflation.

Q: There's a significant spread between inpatient surgical growth and hospital outpatient surgical growth. What's driving this?
A: Inpatient surgical growth reflects higher acuity and elective procedures, while hospital outpatient surgeries are impacted by the shift to freestanding settings. The mix shift and payer dynamics also play a role.

Q: Can you talk about the potential for urology to provide a multiyear tailwind as robotic procedures move to ASCs? And what about weaker areas like pain and ophthalmology?
A: Urology is in early stages of moving procedures to ASCs, driven by innovative urologists. Ophthalmology is strong due to recovery in utilization. Pain procedures are being diversified to include more invasive, higher-acuity procedures.

Q: How should we think about the potential margin impact of hospital capacity coming back online?
A: Additional capacity is brought online with the expectation of being margin accretive. Initial phases may use contract labor, but margins improve as permanent staff is recruited. We focus on ensuring incremental volume produces at least a contribution margin upfront.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.