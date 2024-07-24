Insider Sale: EVP Kevin Lavender Sells 20,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

On July 24, 2024, Kevin Lavender, Executive Vice President of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 125,087 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's activities include commercial banking, branch banking, consumer lending, and wealth and asset management services, providing a broad range of financial products and services to its customer base.

Over the past year, Kevin Lavender has sold a total of 35,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp were trading at $41.77 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $28.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.32, which is above the industry median of 10.22.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $38.07, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. This suggests that Fifth Third Bancorp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1816594426412298240.png

1816594505974050816.png

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.


