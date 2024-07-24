On July 24, 2024, Scott Lublin, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, sold 2,829 shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB, Financial) at a price of $55.68 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 55,253 shares of the company.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and personal banking products and services in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,829 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen a balanced number of insider transactions over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp were trading at $55.68 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $605.537 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.71, which is lower than the industry median of 10.22 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $73.11, suggesting that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might provide investors with important cues about the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance. However, investors should also consider broader market conditions and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

