Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) on 2024-07-23, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 35,130 shares of the company.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology innovations, operates globally providing platforms that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other. The company's main products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus among others, catering to a large user base worldwide.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 35,026 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Meta Platforms Inc shows a pattern of sales, with 256 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were priced at $489.8. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $1,150.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.04, which is above the industry median of 21.79.

The stock's GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $371.07, suggesting that Meta Platforms Inc is currently Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

