Jul 25, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation - Prepared Remarks
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Luca Borlini
Nestle SA - Head of IR
* Mark Schneider
Nestle SA - CEO
* Anna Manz
Nestle SA - CFO
=====================
Luca Borlini - Nestle SA - Head of IR
Good morning to everyone. This is Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations. Thank you for listening to NestlÃ©'s half-year 2024 results prepared remarks. Joining me today are NestlÃ©'s CEO, Mark Schneider; and CFO, Anna Manz.
In keeping with our new practice, we have made management's prepared remarks and the investor presentation available at the same time as our press release. Later today, at 2:00 PM Central European Time, we will hold a live question-and-answer session, which you will be able to follow via webcast on our Investor Relations website.
Before we begin, I would ask you to please take careful note of the disclaimer on page 2 of our presentation. And with that, I turn to Mark.
