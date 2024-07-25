Q2 2024 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corp - Chief Financial Officer



(interpreted) Good afternoon. I am Yong-In Shin, CFO of Hanwha Solutions. I would like to thank everyone, for joining the call today. I will brief you on the business performance, financials, and outlook by segment for Q2 '24. First, on the company's performance during the second quarter of '24.



Please refer to page 8 of the presentation. The consolidated sales of Q2 '24 increased by 13% QoQ to KRW2,679 billion. This is mostly from the renewable energy module sales recovery. The consolidated operating profit recorded the negative KRW107.8 billion and the size of the operating loss has decreased QoQ due to the improved performance of renewable energy division.



Pretax profit was negative KRW311 billion and net income negative KRW329.8 billion. For detailed performance by segment, please refer to the bottom of page 8.



Well, let's move on to page 9 for financial performance. As of the end of the second quarter, the total assets for non-financial business increased by KRW3,416.4 billion from the end of