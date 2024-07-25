Jul 25, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and we'll come to the financial information for H1 2024 results. My name is Caroline, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) For today's call we have William Kadouch-Chassaing, co-CEO; and Christophe Baviere, co-CEO.
I will now hand over the call to your host to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.
William Kadouch-Chassaing - Eurazeo SE - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Thank you very much for the introduction. Good morning, all. Thanks for joining this call. Christophe and I are pleased to welcome you to our 2024 half year results presentation.
Our presentation will be switched off. First, sorry, I will share with you the financial and nonfinancial highlights for H1. Second, Christophe will focus on fundraising, commercial dynamic and asset rotation. So and last, I will detail our financial results. We will then be available to take questions.
During the first half of 2024, we made further
Half Year 2024 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript
