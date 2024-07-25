Half Year 2024 Andritz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Matthias Pfeifenberger - Andritz AG - Head of IR



Good morning. A warm welcome to the capital markets from hundreds. I'm here with our CEO, Dr. SchÃ¶nbeck; and our CFO, Mr. Nettesheim. Let me quickly run you through the agenda for today. Will start with the overview of the financial performance by Dr. SchÃ¶nbeck, then switch to the financials, and then finish up with an overview on the segments and the outlook followed by the Q&A. (Event Instructions)



And now I'd like to hand over Dr. SchÃ¶nbeck, for his opening remarks.



Joachim Schoenbeck - Andritz AG - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for attending our webcast for our half year results and your interest in our company. I would say the message we want to deliver today is basically that we have a stable development despite a quite challenging economic environment. We can confirm the guidance for 2024. But let's go to the details.



On the -- if you look at the numbers, the order intake dropped in first