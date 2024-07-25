Half Year 2024 Unilever PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Hein Schumacher - Unilever PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Unilever's half-one results announcement. We expect prepared remarks today to take about 25 minutes, leaving around 30 minutes for Q&A. All of today's webcast is available live transcribed on the screen. And in a moment, I will hand over to Fernando to take you through the details of the results. I will then return to give a brief update on the growth and action plan and some of our key priorities as we move into the second half of the year. After that, we will take questions.



First off, let me set out some of the performance highlights from the first half as I see them. Our focus has been and remains on delivering high-quality sales growth and expanding gross margin and thereby enabling a step-up in investment behind our brands. With that in mind, we made progress over the first half. Our underlying sales grew 4.1%. Volume growth was broad-based and accelerated to 2.6% with four of five business groups delivering positive volumes in quarter two.



Growth was led by our power