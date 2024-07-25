Half Year 2024 JCDecaux SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jean-Charles Decaux - JCDecaux SE



Jean-Francois Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Boyle, Chief Financial IT and administrative officer and others. Remo Canessa, Head of Investor Relations, are also attending today's conference call.



We are overall pleased with our H1 results as all key metrics have significantly improved year on year. Despite a challenging environment, we have enjoyed the strong momentum. Our revenue grew below expectation, increasing by 13.4% organically.



This performance was mainly driven by the continued strength of digital, which grew by 27.8% and now makes up 36.8% of our total revenue. Programmatic advertising grew by 61.8% year on year, reaching 9% of digital revenue. We have also strengthened our portfolio of contracts with, for example, the win of Shenzhen Airport and the renewal of the metal and buses have grown during the period. We have also made progress in our best-in-class ESG initiatives with our carbon